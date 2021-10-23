SVB Leerink Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $420.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $422.92.

ILMN opened at $409.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,180 shares of company stock worth $3,519,809. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 387,993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $157,374,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

