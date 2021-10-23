Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 44,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DHT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 238,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DHT by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 441,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 131,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 124,119 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

