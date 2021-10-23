Citigroup Inc. Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 50,768 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 198,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMT opened at $6.54 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

