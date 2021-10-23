Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTL opened at $18.95 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $258.82 million, a PE ratio of 270.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 89.00%.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

