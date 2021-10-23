Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HCKT stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $635.32 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.