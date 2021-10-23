Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $21,570,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $841,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $9.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. Analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

