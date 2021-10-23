$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CFB. Stephens boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $739.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.