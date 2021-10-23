$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CFB opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $739.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

