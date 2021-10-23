Head-To-Head Contrast: Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) & Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Metro alerts:

This table compares Metro and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02%

47.7% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Metro and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 0 5 2 0 2.29 Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Metro presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.16%. Arko has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.12%. Given Metro’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Metro is more favorable than Arko.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metro and Arko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arko $3.91 billion 0.31 $13.19 million $0.14 70.07

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Metro.

Summary

Arko beats Metro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metro Company Profile

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.