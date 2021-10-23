7,559 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 41.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 189.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 23.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Prudential’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.