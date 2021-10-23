Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,004,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,924,000 after buying an additional 205,551 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 220,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 81,809 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of HR opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

