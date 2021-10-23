Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

Shares of AMH opened at $40.37 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

