Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.
FTS stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.