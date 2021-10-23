Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

FTS stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

