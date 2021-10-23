Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $274,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 0.9% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Post by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Post by 9.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $117.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

