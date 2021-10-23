The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 106,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.02.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

