Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a blockchain platform and closed trade ecosystem for digital asset securitization, tokenization and commodities trading. Ideanomics, Inc., formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $895.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.30.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ideanomics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 613,403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

