Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:GNL opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

