Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 268,109 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,271,529.60.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 76,714 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $1,941,631.34.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $2,593,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $2,642,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

