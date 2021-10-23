William H. Rogers, Jr. Purchases 67,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TFC opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
