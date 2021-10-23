William H. Rogers, Jr. Purchases 67,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TFC opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

