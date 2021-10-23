Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FUV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

FUV stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 509.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 413.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 111,251 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

