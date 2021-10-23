Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.60

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.60 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 6613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $63,729,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $37,689,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $27,345,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $17,490,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $14,742,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

