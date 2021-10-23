Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total value of $11,806,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $10,814,100.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,282 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $603,822.36.

On Monday, August 23rd, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $9,991,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $213.83 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion and a PE ratio of -28.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 300.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 215.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,247.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

