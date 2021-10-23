Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 76,405 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $300.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 65.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

