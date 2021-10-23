The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Major Shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc Sells 11,497,000 Shares

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE NAPA opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAPA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.