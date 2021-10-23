The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Major Shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc Sells 11,497,000 Shares

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE NAPA opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25.
The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on NAPA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
