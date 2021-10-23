Brokers Set Expectations for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.81). Wedbush also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.