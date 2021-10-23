RLI Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. RLI has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $117.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

