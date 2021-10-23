Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EAT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

EAT opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 54.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 56.1% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $5,436,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 22.0% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 194,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

