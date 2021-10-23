Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANFGF. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,375.00.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

