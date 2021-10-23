Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

