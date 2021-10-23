Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of VAPO opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after buying an additional 69,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

