TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.78.

Shares of TTGT opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $1,634,268.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,153 shares of company stock worth $6,294,016. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TechTarget by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.