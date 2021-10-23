Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.