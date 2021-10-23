FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capreit Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Capreit in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.04. The business had revenue of C$228.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

