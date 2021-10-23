BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BJRI. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.92.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $837.26 million, a PE ratio of -36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after acquiring an additional 235,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 805,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,090,000 after purchasing an additional 52,987 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.