Research Analysts Set Expectations for BHP Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $594.25.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $56.72 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.