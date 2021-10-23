Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,192 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 187,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after acquiring an additional 196,361 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after buying an additional 852,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,070,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after buying an additional 114,896 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 91.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 795,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.11 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.57.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

