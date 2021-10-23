Citigroup Inc. Buys 405 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 620,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after purchasing an additional 528,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 145,393 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 267,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 747.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.60. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HYFM. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.