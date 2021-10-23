Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Belden stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Belden has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Belden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Belden by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

