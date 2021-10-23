Novan’s (NOVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

