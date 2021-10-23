Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVAH. Truist reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $31,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

