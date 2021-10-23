Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Get Canon alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAJ. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. Canon has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 84.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the third quarter valued at $207,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 16.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canon (CAJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.