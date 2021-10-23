GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will announce $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.90 billion. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Truist began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

