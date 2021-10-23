EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

EDRVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.