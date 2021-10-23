Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$202.60.

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight Capital upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total transaction of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at C$87,858.49.

TSE:FNV opened at C$177.45 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of C$33.91 billion and a PE ratio of 40.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$179.58.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5734167 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

