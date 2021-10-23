Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCT shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Victrex alerts:

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,328 ($30.42) on Friday. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,522 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,494.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.