Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

