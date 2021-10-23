Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZENV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.80 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Zenvia stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22.

About Zenvia

