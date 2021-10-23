Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 301.25 ($3.94).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.02. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.06).

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.