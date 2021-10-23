Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PACW. Truist raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $48.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 507,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

