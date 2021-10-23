Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stephens

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

